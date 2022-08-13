Man sentenced to prison in 2020 stabbing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a four-day trial, a jury finds a man guilty in the 2020 death of a Jonesboro man.

Gabriel E. Walton, 20, was found guilty of Ronald Voyles’, 57, death. According to a news release by the Office of Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman, deputy prosecuting attorneys Charlene Henry and Tiarra Tanner prosecuted Walton Friday.

The trial was held in Craighead County. The jury found Walton guilty of manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The news release included a photo of a handwritten note by the jury on the stage two manslaughter verdict form. The note stated, “If we could give him 100 years, we would.”

The Jonesboro Police Department started an investigation on Voyles’ stabbing dead on August 29, 2020.

The news release stated Walton became a person of interest during the investigation, following a number of interviews. Investigators looked into Walton’s phone number and found he and Volyes had been in contact. During an interview, Walton provided police with accurate details about the crime scene.

Chrestman thanked the two prosecuting attorneys for their work, “This was a difficult case, but Henry and Tanner were more than equal to the task. They made a powerful presentation, and the jury recommended the toughest penalties it could. I’m thankful for Henry and Tanner’s continued willingness to serve. Their hard work makes our community safer.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.