Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: Stolen jewelry, meth found during compliance visit

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Pocahontas woman was arrested after police said she stole $10,000 in jewelry from a couple she was hired to take care of.

31-year-old Brittany Madden was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after the Pocahontas Police Department conducted a home compliance visit of her house.

According to a news release, officers also found meth in addition to the jewelry.

Madden was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center to wait for arraignment.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Convicted rapist on run in Tunica County after prison escape; 2 persons of interest sought
According to the initial incident report, around 11:11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, officers were...
1 injured in late-night Jonesboro shooting
Amber Gill was a realtor for Paragould Realty Pro and had served on several committees for the...
Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash
Two deadly crashes have travelers on edge
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says

Latest News

According to the initial incident report, around 11:11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, officers were...
1 injured in late-night Jonesboro shooting
On April 15, severe thunderstorms moved through multiple counties, including Sharp County,...
Homeowners amid insurance battle following storm damage
The Cherokee Village Animal Control is at capacity, meaning they cannot accept any more animals...
Animal control center needs donations amid capacity troubles
The cover of the book which shows children protesting in front of a school to stop the violence.
Couple using book to help keep kids safe in classroom