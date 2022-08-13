Police: Stolen jewelry, meth found during compliance visit

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Pocahontas woman was arrested after police said she stole $10,000 in jewelry from a couple she was hired to take care of.

31-year-old Brittany Madden was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after the Pocahontas Police Department conducted a home compliance visit of her house.

According to a news release, officers also found meth in addition to the jewelry.

Madden was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center to wait for arraignment.

