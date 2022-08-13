Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Randolph County traffic alert and power outage

Pocahontas, AR power outage and traffic problems
Pocahontas, AR power outage and traffic problems(entergy)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A major traffic alert in Randolph County.

According to the Pocahontas Chief of Police David Eddington, a power pole was hit by a vehicle and fell down on Highway 67 just north of Broadway.

The Entergy Arkansas outage map shows power outages along the highway.

Traffic lights may be out.

No word on injuries or a timeline of when power may be restored.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Convicted rapist on run in Tunica County after prison escape; 2 persons of interest sought
According to the initial incident report, around 11:11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, officers were...
1 injured in late-night Jonesboro shooting
Izard County sheriff's deputies arrested 20-year-old Autumn Dailey of Hardy on Friday, Aug. 12,...
Woman arrested following ‘breaking and entering spree’
31-year-old Brittany Madden was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after the Pocahontas Police...
Police: Stolen jewelry, meth found during compliance visit
Historic downtown buildings on the chopping block

Latest News

Gabriel E. Walton
Man sentenced to prison in 2020 stabbing
Blytheville head football coach
FFN Extra: Ben Fisher previews 2022 Blytheville season
Gosnell head football coach
FFN Extra: Lewis Earnest previews 2022 Gosnell season
Rivercrest head football coach
FFN Extra: Johnny Fleming previews 2022 Rivercrest season