Randolph County traffic alert and power outage

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A major traffic alert in Randolph County.

According to the Pocahontas Chief of Police David Eddington, a power pole was hit by a vehicle and fell down on Highway 67 just north of Broadway.

The Entergy Arkansas outage map shows power outages along the highway.

Traffic lights may be out.

No word on injuries or a timeline of when power may be restored.

