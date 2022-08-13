SENSE OF SECURITY: Future county sheriff ‘ready to act’ in school threat situation

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - As the number of school shootings rises, so does the number of false reports of school threats.

This is a growing concern for both school leaders and law enforcement.

At the end of this year, Shane Russell will take over as Sharp County’s sheriff. He currently serves as the Highland police chief.

He has dealt with “boy who cried wolf” situations in the past and has a message for anyone considering it now.

“We will address each and everyone regardless of intent. We will find them,” he said. “The school is learning more and more all the time of how to track people on their electronic devices and how to find those people.”

Russell said as the next sheriff, he is ready to do whatever it takes to protect the children at all the schools in Sharp County.

