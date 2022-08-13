SENSE OF SECURITY: How dispatchers respond to a worst-case scenario

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When an active shooter call goes out, officers from across the area will respond.

Jonesboro emergency officials said if a situation unfolded in Northeast Arkansas, it would not be unlikely for law enforcement from 40 to 50 miles away to respond. The problem becomes coordinating all of them.

“Our job is to gather information,” said Ronnie Sturch, 911 director for Jonesboro and Craighead County. “We do that every day, all day long. Once we get that information, we can’t hold it. Our job is to put that out to the responders. We’re going to get that information to them so they are prepared and can make informed decisions on how they will address that situation.”

How the Dispatch Center Works

At any given time, there are at least four dispatchers in the room. Typically, each has a few specific duties. They all monitor specific areas of the region and listen to different dispatch radio frequencies.

As calls roll in from both the 911 and non-emergency lines, an available dispatcher will answer and immediately assess needs to be done. With the click of a button, they can forward a call to another department or, in case of emergency, contact the nearest appropriate personnel.

Every time the 911 line rings, whether intentionally or accidentally, a report is made, and either police or EMS are directed to the scene.

Those in the dispatch center answer every call anticipating a worst-case scenario. Sturch said keeping that mentality is key.

High-Risk, Low-Frequency Events

“Unfortunately, we don’t know when it’s going to happen,” Sturch said. “So, we have to be prepared. When that phone rings, you always answer the phone with the mindset of ‘this is that call’. If they do that and answer every call that way, it just works like clockwork. It falls into place.”

Should a worst-case scenario unfold, all available resources would immediately be redirected for assistance.

At that point, the four dispatchers would work more as a team, collecting as much information as possible from all callers to get the best idea of what exactly is happening. Sturch said the most important part of their jobs is to relay as much detailed information as fast as possible.

That information helps emergency responders to know what to expect and helps direct specific aid to those in need.

Although there is no such thing as too much information in these situations, the influx of calls can affect the dispatch center.

In a high-risk, low-frequency event, an “Emergency Operations Status” is declared. This allows dispatchers to disregard calls that are deemed non-emergency, or not pertaining to the situation at hand. All calls will still be answered, but some – depending on the nature of the call – could be left unresolved until the emergency is handled.

On Call, Ready to Respond

As highlighted by the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, any lapse in communication can cost precious lives, making the speed and accuracy of the 911 center vital.

It’s something Struch says he and his team know and take very, very seriously. Mere seconds could be the difference between life and death, and the dispatch center is the heartbeat that keeps those communication lines alive.

