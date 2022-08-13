SENSE OF SECURITY: How hospitals prepare for mass-trauma events

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If a mass-trauma/mass-casualty event unfolds in our communities, Northeast Arkansas hospitals have plans in place to respond immediately.

“Code Disaster”

Sam Lynd, CEO of the NEA Baptist Health Systems, detailed how his hospital is prepared for a mass shooting-level event and what steps they are taking to ensure the safety of the community.

“Code Disaster” is the protocol NEA Baptist is prepared to follow in case of such an event. When a “Code Disaster” is called, all available staff. from surgeons and physicians to nurses, are called in to assist with the situation.

Lynd said they have had real-time practice of the protocol in the past.

“The closest examples we’ve seen recently have certainly been the tornadoes over the last couple of years,” Lynd said. “Any kind of mass-casualty or mass-trauma event would follow basically the same protocol. So any time we have a tornado, we’re basically exercising that same protocol.”

Lynd said they have a pool of “dozens” of workers they can call on during these extreme events.

Learning from COVID-19; The Three S’s

Furthermore, the hospital has learned how well it can respond to a mass influx of patients and the best way to function when faced with overwhelming numbers. In some ways, the COVID-19 pandemic helped leadership at the hospital rethink its operations.

“COVID has changed our thinking in terms of how we scale the care we deliver to our community at the time we need it,” Lynd said. “It’s the same approach to any other event that might pop up.”

According to Lynd, the hospital focuses on the “three S’s.” Staffing, supply, and space. All of these aspects were pushed to the limit during the peak of the pandemic, giving the hospital a new perspective on how to assess future situations best.

After calling in all available staff, the hospital will then direct all supplies and attention away from non-emergency situations to incoming emergency patients. Afterward, they begin to assess any spatial concerns.

“You might see patients go home a day earlier than planned just to create as much space as we can to take on patients with incoming needs,” Lynd said.

Similar situations happened throughout the pandemic when spacing became scarce.

Communication is Key

When trying to juggle all these aspects, communication is key. Any lapse in communication can cost precious lives. That’s why Lynd said the hospital has a clear chain of command set up to operate within its larger command center.

They are in contact with other local emergency crews as well as St. Bernards Hospital to best coordinate care for victims.

When it comes to any jurisdiction between the hospitals, Lynd said it all depends on proximity, urgency, and capacity. Getting patients the care they need as fast as possible is the top priority. After that, they may try to keep family members together or make other similar decisions on where to take a patient.

“A constant flow of information and communication is important to avoid conflict or gaps in information or communication that could cause a delay in response or a lack of response altogether,” Lynd said.

Emergency Preparedness and Life Safety Coordinator for St. Bernards Karla Davis echoed the sentiment, saying situational awareness is key. She said gathering accurate information from the scene is vital.

“We try to know what it is we’re expecting so we can anticipate that need before they get to the hospital,” Davis said.

In the aftermath of the deadly Westside Elementary School shooting in 1998, St. Bernards housed all incoming patients. Even now, nearly 25 years later, the hospital is still using lessons learned then to prepare for any future event. Additionally, they study more recent events to understand better how to respond as effectively as possible.

“We just continue to look at those things, see what our gaps are, improve, train on those things, and test those things,” Davis said.

Both Lynd and Davis noted that these preparations are for a day they hope never comes.

Should that day come, their hospitals will be prepared.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.