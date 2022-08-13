Energy Alert
SENSE OF SECURITY: How school resource officers protect your children

Paragould School District Student Resource Officer Kenneth Hall says he would do anything for...
Paragould School District Student Resource Officer Kenneth Hall says he would do anything for the children.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Since the tragedy that unfolded on May 24, 2022, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, many people have started to wonder what the role of a school resource officer is and how necessary they are in Northeast Arkansas.

The Paragould School District has four SROs patrolling their schools, including Kenneth Hall, Jr. He knows parents might be scared to send their kids to school but encourages them to trust him and his fellow officers.

“Meet me in person meet the other SROs and you will know how much we care for these children,” said Hall. “You would know what we would be willing to do to protect these children.”

Hall says the officers not only protect the students, they also offer them a figure in their life that might be missing.

Hall added every student knows no matter what is going on, the officers are willing to help them.

“They can trust us with anything,” he said.

