SENSE OF SECURITY: Immeasurable difference between small and large school safety

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas school districts, both large and small, are doing their best to protect students.

An immediate response to the words “active shooter” would be ideal for schools nationwide.

However, some schools are trying to protect students to the point where a response would not even be needed because procedures are in place to catch a situation before one begins.

The Highland School District is one of the larger districts in North Arkansas, averaging around 1,550 students per year from Fulton, Sharp, Izard, and Randolph Counties.

The district recently introduced a remodeling plan for the elementary school that was expected to finish at the end of August.

On top of a new look, safety was also a priority for the remodel.

A new district-wide initiative, the “Rave Panic Button,” will allow teachers to get help quickly if needed, said Superintendent Jeremy Lewis.

“If something happens--fire, active shooter, tornado==the teacher opens the app and hits that button,” he said. “Then we should have an immediate response from administrators, SROs, CCSOs, and local police.”

Lewis said teachers on staff have also undergone special training related to an active shooter scenario.

Other safety measures include three resource officers stationed on all three of their campuses, as well as a buzzer system that allows front office personnel to view guests coming into the school.

Lewis said the schools have more opportunities for additional resources due to the higher number of students.

In smaller communities, such as Mammoth Spring, the school doesn’t get quite as much funding. Nearly 450 students attend the district, which is almost a third of Highland’s student population.

If you think security might be a lower priority on the budget at a smaller school, administrators assure you that is not the case.

The Mammoth Spring School District has made significant steps to protect its student.

Not only does the school have a buzzer system for almost every entrance on campus, but updated security cameras are in the works.

Superintendent Jennie Whisnant said it was a slow process, but almost every door on campus is now being monitored.

“When I was looking at the door systems when I took over, the doors did not have a buzz system,” she said. “So, throughout the years, we have just done two or three doors at a time, to where we’ve almost got all of our doors to where we have the access control.”

Whisnant says Mammoth Spring is on par with the other districts its size.

“I think we’re getting there. I feel like we’ve got most of those things taken care of, and where we’re equal with them,” she said. “I can’t say we’re better, but we’re equal.”

