SENSE OF SECURITY: Mental Health impact on school safety

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As school shootings continue across the country, the spotlight has turned toward a focus on mental health.

“It’s the measure of how people are doing from a mental standpoint,” said JD Walker, mental health director for Nettleton Public Schools, as he explained the definition of mental health.

“The overall well-being of a person’s emotional and intellectual and physical health,” Dr. Dana Watson, a clinical psychologist, added.

Mental health is a topic not often discussed, but it recently moved to the forefront as mental illness awareness became mainstream.

“When I started back in 2000, it was fairly new to have mental health in schools. We’ve always had guidance counselors, and they are always available to the kids, but to have someone there to deal with more in-depth issues students are having,” said Amy Reed, a social worker at Nettleton High School.

According to a report by the National Center for Education Statistics, 67 percent of public schools increased the amount and types of mental health services they provide since the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the increase in services is not the answer to the mental health crisis in schools, Walker said. Communication is the start.

“Key to part of moving away from this crisis of mental health or mental illness that we are facing with schools right now is that relationship between students,” he said. “Relationship between teachers and students, teaching staff and school staff, the staff with the community.”

Mental health services help improve the school climate.

Watson said the way students and teachers feel in school physically coincides with their health mentally.

“Once they get to school, if they don’t feel safe there, they are not going to be able to concentrate, attend the lectures, they are not going to be able to retain the information,” she said. “If they don’t feel safe, they won’t be able to socialize very well.”

According to the NCES report, during the 2021- 2022 school year, the most common type of mental health service provided at public schools was individual-based intervention.

Reed has worked as a social worker at Nettleton High School for more than 20 years. She said allowing students to come to her has helped open up communication in the school.

“I want every student to know there is always an open door,” she said. “Students will say, ‘I hate to bother you.” You are never bothering me.”

Watson said open communication helps when difficult situations arise

“When difficult things happen, or really terrifying things happen, then those pathways are already paved, those lines of communication are already open,” said Watson.

According to data from the United States Secret Service, most attackers in violent events at schools are victims of bullying.

Reed said it is important to let students express themselves to avoid bullying.

“A lot of times when you repress it, it builds and builds and builds, and sometimes it comes out in a negative way,” she said.

Although mental health services have increased in schools across the country, the awareness and availability of resources still need work.

