SENSE OF SECURITY: Role of Teachers

Educators prepare for the worst, but hope for the best.
Educators prepare for the worst, but hope for the best.
By Imani Williams
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As students return to the classroom, teachers and school staff find themselves responsible not only for education but for their students’ safety.

It is a role they take seriously.

Relative to all gun violence across the country, school shootings are quite rare, but every time one happens, the questions arise: What can be done to prepare? What are the roles of the teacher and staff?

“It crosses your mind, but does it really sit in, and do you really prepare yourself?” asked Audrey Morris, a cafeteria employee for the Maynard School District.

Only a couple of days before students file into the doors at Maynard High School, educators and support staff prepare for the worst.

“This is something that you need to be educated on, so you can be prepared,” said Morris.

But they hope for the best for the upcoming school year.

“Our goal is really to prepare the faculty and staff in K-12 to react in the event of an active killer event,” said Jared Bassham, director of the Law Enforcement Training Academy at Black River Technical College in Pocahontas.

In 2010, the academy began teaching educators active-shooter response skills.

According to data by the National Center for Education Statistics, 72 percent of high schools reported having security staff present in 2016. In 2006, that number was only 63 percent.

Bassham said as more school shootings happen, more districts are interested in the training academy.

“We teach that curriculum,” he said. “We’ve been doing that for many years now, but obviously, with what happened in Uvalde, we’ve had a lot more demand.”

Dozens of faculty and staff with the Maynard School District completed the training academy and received hands-on experience in different scenarios.

Bassham was a certified teacher before going into law enforcement. He said this type of preparedness is not often taught in colleges and universities.

“For that 4 years that you are in an undergraduate program, no one really talks about this,” he said.

Bassham said a teacher’s role in an active shooter situation is to survive. He said the program is designed to give them the tools necessary to ensure the greatest survivability rate possible for them and their students.

“We talk about evacuations. We talk about barricading in place and what they can do to harden the schools,” he said.

The response changes with each grade level.

“What a kindergarten teacher and what a 12th-grade teacher would do are two totally different things,” he said.

According to a report by NCES more schools provided classroom management training to teachers and aides in the 2015-2016 school year than in past years.

Over the years, districts have added various security measures, including training for teachers, controlled access to school buildings, and increasing the number of cameras on campus.

“Relieved. I feel a lot more confident and empowered,” said Morris after completing the training. “I’m ready.”

The school district plans to continue training like that for future school years.

