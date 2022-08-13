Energy Alert
SENSE OF SECURITY: Staying alive if you’re in an active shooter situation

An active shooter situation can happen anywhere, not just a school, and if one happens where you are, it is important to know how to stay alive.(WMTV)
By Chris Carter
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An active shooter situation can happen anywhere, not just at a school. If one happens where you are, it is important to know how to stay alive.

It starts with three simple words: run, hide, and fight.

The FBI recommends your first line of defense is to run. You should get away from the threat by putting as much room between you and the shooter as possible.

If getting away is not possible, you should hide. This should be in a space that puts as much room between you and the threat and, if possible, in a room with a locking door. Make sure you silence any devices that could make a noise.

Finally, the FBI recommends you fight only as a last resort. If you must confront a threat, you can use objects such as a fire extinguisher, plates or tables and chairs as improvised weapons. If you are with people, work as a team. Teamwork and a surprise attack can incapacitate an attacker.

Remember, you’re fighting for your life.

“You have to commit to addressing that threat,” said Scott Reinhardt, the assistant special in charge of the Little Rock FBI. “You have to fight like your life depends on it because it does. You have to have an unfair fight. You have to do everything you can to survive. That means be aggressive and do whatever it takes to win that fight because you are fighting for your survival.”

You should also prepare for the worst before it happens. That includes having situational awareness of where you are always.

This means knowing all ways you can escape from whatever area you are at. In an emergency, do not fear using a door that says alarms will sound.

You should sit facing the main entrance of any building you are in.

Also, identify places you can hide if you cannot escape. If there is no other room, think of places as far away from the shooter you can get behind.

