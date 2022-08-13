Energy Alert
SENSE OF SECURITY: Stopping the bleeding can save lives in a shooting

According to the Stop the Bleed Foundation, anyone can play a major role in saving a life in an emergency situation by helping to Stop the Bleed.
By Chris Carter
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – When a tragedy strikes, seconds count when it comes to saving lives and it starts with you.

According to the Stop the Bleeding, anyone can play a major role in saving a life in an emergency situation by helping to Stop the Bleed.

Stop the Bleed is a statewide organization focused on keeping people alive before medical help arrives. The Northeast Arkansas chapter of the Stop the Bleed Foundation provided training at Arkansas State University in July.

According to it, a victim can die of uncontrolled blood loss in 5 minutes or less. Through the foundation, students learn how to apply pressure, a tourniquet, or a chest seal.

If you have not gone through the training, the foundation still wants you to act. All you must do is apply pressure to a wound.

“Do something. We get to so many accident scenes that no one is doing anything and if you at least do something, you can cut the odds down of a person dying,” said Toby Emerson, vice-president of Stop the Bleeding Foundation. “It is better to do something than not do anything at all.”

The foundation encourages everyone to carry a pair of gloves in their car so they can apply pressure if they come upon an accident. In Arkansas, if you act in good faith, the Good Samaritan Law will protect you from any potential lawsuits or criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

