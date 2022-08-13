SENSE OF SECURITY: Students who survived Westside tragedy look back

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 25 years have passed since the day gunfire erupted at Westside Middle School. For those who lived through it, they will never forget that day and say it shaped them into who they are today.

Victoria and Valorie Webb are twins who both attended Westside. They recall the day their lives changed forever.

“None of us really realized the full magnitude of what was going on until the principal ran at us and said, ‘Run, run to the gym.’ She just screamed at us,” said Valorie.

The twins remembered hearing what sounded like gunshots but in the moment that is not what they thought.

“We just thought they were dropping boards on top of each other and turns out that was not it, so we were like maybe someone is shooting fireworks,” said Valorie. “We heard the bullets, I guess.”

Those bullets just missed Victoria Webb but took the lives of 4 other students, including one of her closest friends, Natalie Brooks.

“She was shot in the head right square right there, and it’s not what you would think you would see if someone was shot in the head,” said Victoria. “It was a very disturbing image.”

Victoria said to this day, it’s like that moment is frozen in time.

“Every time I think of the shooting, I see her laying on the ground, shot in the head,” said Victoria

In the days that followed, students from across the country mailed Westside students letters of support. Although they meant a lot, those acts of kindness did not take the sting out of a permanent wound.

“I stayed scared for a long time,” said Victoria. “This will never go away. This is something that is life-changing.”

When the two look back on March 24, 1998, they say, even with all the horrible things that happened, it shaped their lives and made them stronger.

“I hate that it sounds that way, but you have to find the good in everything, or life is just miserable,” said Valorie.

Sisters who will carry the memory of the tragedy for the rest of their lives.

