SENSE OF SECURITY: The warning signs to watch for

Active shooters tend to show warning signs prior to acting.
Active shooters tend to show warning signs prior to acting.(MGN)
By Chris Carter
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Mass shootings aren’t just isolated to schools. They can happen anywhere.

Being prepared and knowing what to do could save your life.

In the case of school shootings, the Sandy Hook Promise found four out of five attackers told someone of their plans before carrying out the attack.

The Sandy Hook Promise found one of the most common signs of an issue in someone who may be plotting an attack includes suddenly withdrawing from friends, family, and activities.

Bullying, especially if targeted towards differences in race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation, is another warning sign the Promise said you should watch out for.

Other warning signs include excessive irritability, lack of patience, or becoming angry quickly, experiencing chronic loneliness or social isolation, and expressing thoughts of harming themselves or someone else, as well as making direct threats toward a place, another person, or themselves.

Bragging about access to guns or weapons or directly expressing a threat as a plan are other warning signs to watch out for.

If someone you know is exhibiting these warning signs, it is important to reach out to law enforcement.

