Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Va. police: Over a dozen injured when car crashes into pub

An employee at a pub in Arlington, Virginia, describes the moment a car crashed into the building, injuring about 14 people. (WUSA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in northern Virginia say more than a dozen people were injured -- four of them critically -- after a vehicle crashed into a pub and restaurant.

Arlington County officials said the crash happened early Friday evening at the Ireland’s Four Courts establishment.

This photo from Aug. 13, 2022, shows the damaged storefront of the Ireland’s Four Courts...
This photo from Aug. 13, 2022, shows the damaged storefront of the Ireland’s Four Courts establishment in Arlington, Virginia, after a car crashed into the building on Friday.(Xavier Halloun via CNN Newsource)

The crash also caused a fire that was soon extinguished. Authorities say eight people were taken to the hospital, while six others were treated at the scene.

Details on the crash cause weren’t immediately provided.

A police spokeswoman says the driver was among those taken to the hospital.

The crash happened on a busy thoroughfare a few miles from the District of Columbia line.

Cell phone video captures people running from the scene where a car crashed into a pub, causing flames to erupt. (ZAHID SHAH)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Convicted rapist on run in Tunica County after prison escape; 2 persons of interest sought
According to the initial incident report, around 11:11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, officers were...
1 injured in late-night Jonesboro shooting
Izard County sheriff's deputies arrested 20-year-old Autumn Dailey of Hardy on Friday, Aug. 12,...
Woman arrested following ‘breaking and entering spree’
Historic downtown buildings on the chopping block
31-year-old Brittany Madden was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after the Pocahontas Police...
Police: Stolen jewelry, meth found during compliance visit

Latest News

Cell phone video captures people running from the scene where a car crashed into a pub, causing...
RAW: People run from the scene where car crashed into Va. pub
An employee at a pub in Arlington, Virginia, describes the moment a car crashed into the...
'I fell to my knees': Witness describes moment car crashes into Va. pub
Blytheville head football coach
FFN Extra: Ben Fisher previews 2022 Blytheville season
Gosnell head football coach
FFN Extra: Lewis Earnest previews 2022 Gosnell season