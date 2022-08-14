Energy Alert
1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 13 near mile-marker 74 in rural Jackson County.

Brandi N. Fry, 37, of Clayton, Illinois, was traveling very slowly in the outside lane when a 2015 Chevy Malibu driven by 29-year-old Racheal M. Norris of Pasadena, Texas, struck the rear of her 2008 Ford Taurus.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Fry died of her injuries.

An ambulance took Morris to Unity Health-Newport with unspecified injuries.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

