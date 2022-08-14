2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Pocahontas

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Pocahontas won nine games and a share of the 4A-3 last season.

FFN Preseason Tour: Pocahontas



Redskins look to build off of last year’s 9-win season. They return 9 starters defensively and standout QB Connor Baker offensively.



Charles Baty tells me the team has been working on the passing game this offseason. pic.twitter.com/bTpp4ytWyo — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) August 11, 2022

After a season like that, it’s easy to feel proud and while head coach Charles Baty is, he believes last year’s run ended too soon.

“I don’t like to talk a lot about last year but one thing last year’s team did that I’d like to see this team do is just get better every week,” Baty said. “Last year’s team, you could week-to-week-to-week just see them get better and I’m seeing those same things carry over with this group.”

The Redskins return 16 starters in 2022, Baty believes the defense will complement the offense well.

“Our defensive front may be the best we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Baty said. “Our secondary is a veteran secondary, some of them are two or three-year starters there, so really feel good about our defense overall. They’re very aggressive.”

“We all want to work hard, we want to hit people,” senior wide receiver and defensive back Tripp Risley added. “It’s a brotherhood, we’re all together. We’ve all got the same goals in mind. We all know what we want to do. We come out here and work every day.”

Pocahontas also returns all-state quarterback Connor Baker for his senior year.

“We’ve been working mostly on passing our passing game so we can be two-dimensional on the field so nobody can just load the box,” Baker said. “It’s definitely the closest team I’ve been a part of as well. And we’ve come a far way since last year. We all want to play in December this year for our last senior year.”

