A-State soccer wraps up preseason, season opener Thursday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State dropped its final preseason exhibition, 1-0, against UT-Martin at the A-State Soccer Park Saturday evening.

The Red Wolves had opportunities with nine shots (four on goal) while playing solid defense only allowing three shots, but the lone shot on goal for the Skyhawks was the difference maker as Shayla Addington scored off of a corner kick.

A-State played 22 different players in the scrimmage.

The Red Wolves open the regular season against UAPB on Thursday, August 18 at home. Kickoff is set for 4:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.