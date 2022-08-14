Energy Alert
A-State soccer wraps up preseason, season opener Thursday

Red Wolves open the season Thursday, August 18.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State dropped its final preseason exhibition, 1-0, against UT-Martin at the A-State Soccer Park Saturday evening.

The Red Wolves had opportunities with nine shots (four on goal) while playing solid defense only allowing three shots, but the lone shot on goal for the Skyhawks was the difference maker as Shayla Addington scored off of a corner kick.

A-State played 22 different players in the scrimmage.

The Red Wolves open the regular season against UAPB on Thursday, August 18 at home. Kickoff is set for 4:00 pm.

