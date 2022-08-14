Energy Alert
Arkansas basketball improves to 3-0 in summer foreign tour

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Arkansas held Orange1 Bassano to nine third-quarter points and cruised to a 75-54 decision Thursday night.

It marked game three of the foreign tour and the first of two in Como before returning to Fayetteville Tuesday. The final game of the tour is set for Monday (Aug. 15) versus the Bakken Bears, a top-tier professional team from Denmark.

Arkansas blew open the game with a 16-0 run in the third period to turn a 11-point lead (46-35) with 7:44 left in the quarter into a 27-point cushion (62-35) with 2:18 left in the quarter.

The lead proved important as Orange1 Bassano outscored the Razorbacks 15-10 in the final period.

Despite a long travel day going from Barcelona to Milan to Como, Arkansas got off to a quick start as Anthony Black drained a 3-pointer to start the game, followed by a Nick Smith Jr., jumper and a Black dunk for a 7-0 lead, one the Razorbacks never relinquish.

Smith led Arkansas with 20 points while Black, Ricky Council IV and Travon Brazile each added nine points. For the second straight game, Kamani Johnson led the Hogs in rebounds with eight and Brazile grabbed seven. Davonte Davis led Arkansas with five assists.

Arkansas forced 26 turnovers thanks to 14 steals (four by Smith and three each from Davis, Barry Dunning Jr., and Black) and out-rebounded Bassano 43-30.

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

