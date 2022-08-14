Arkansas State football holds first scrimmage, Jones encouraged by offense

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football wrapped up its first scrimmage of fall camp season Saturday afternoon at Centennial Bank Stadium.

The Red Wolves ran over 100 plays and practiced for two hours. Head Coach Butch Jones says he was pleased with what he saw on the offensive side of the ball.

“Thought a very, very productive day in a lot of ways,” Jones said. “A lot of different situational football that our players were exposed to, a lot of different special teams’ scenarios as well. We’ll go back and we’ll grade the film, we’re graded on our physicality. We’re graded on our effort. Just like any scrimmage, one side does well, the other side struggles. From a defensive standpoint, we didn’t do a good job at knocking the ball out, not enough physical collisions in our tackling. And then offensively, we did a good job of taking care of the football.”

Arkansas State will be back at practice Monday, with their season opener Saturday, September 3 against Grambling State.

