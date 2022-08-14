Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas State football holds first scrimmage, Jones encouraged by offense

Red Wolves wrap up first scrimmage
Red Wolves wrap up first scrimmage(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football wrapped up its first scrimmage of fall camp season Saturday afternoon at Centennial Bank Stadium.

The Red Wolves ran over 100 plays and practiced for two hours. Head Coach Butch Jones says he was pleased with what he saw on the offensive side of the ball.

“Thought a very, very productive day in a lot of ways,” Jones said. “A lot of different situational football that our players were exposed to, a lot of different special teams’ scenarios as well. We’ll go back and we’ll grade the film, we’re graded on our physicality. We’re graded on our effort. Just like any scrimmage, one side does well, the other side struggles. From a defensive standpoint, we didn’t do a good job at knocking the ball out, not enough physical collisions in our tackling. And then offensively, we did a good job of taking care of the football.”

Arkansas State will be back at practice Monday, with their season opener Saturday, September 3 against Grambling State.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Convicted rapist on run in Tunica County after prison escape; 2 persons of interest sought
According to the initial incident report, around 11:11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, officers were...
1 injured in late-night Jonesboro shooting
31-year-old Brittany Madden was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after the Pocahontas Police...
Police: Stolen jewelry, meth found during compliance visit
Izard County sheriff's deputies arrested 20-year-old Autumn Dailey of Hardy on Friday, Aug. 12,...
Woman arrested following ‘breaking and entering spree’
Historic downtown buildings on the chopping block

Latest News

Red Wolves drop final preseason matchup
Arkansas State drops preseason finale to UT Martin
Red Wolves open the season Thursday, August 18.
A-State soccer wraps up preseason, season opener Thursday
Red Wolves held first scrimmage Saturday
Arkansas State football holds first scrimmage of fall camp
Arkansas State Head Soccer Coach
Red Wolves Raw: Brian Dooley previews 2022 Red Wolves ahead of season-opener Thursday