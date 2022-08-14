Community members gather to build downtown area

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Leachville hosted a downtown clean-up day.

Volunteers turned out to help not only clean up downtown but re-model one of the buildings.

The old movie store has been a staple of the downtown area and was constructed in 1907. Leachville Beatification is working on remodeling the building and hopefully bringing in a restaurant.

Businesses are beginning to move south of Leachville to get closer to the Highway 18 bypass. This is leaving the historic buildings in downtown Leachville vacant.

“It’s like everything is kind of shifting towards the south of the city which is where the four-lane highway is and the town is starting to move that way,” said Jerred Price, resident of Leachville.

The cleanup lasted two hours and there were around 20 volunteers from Leachville Beatification.

“If we tap into businesses that make sense for a small town nowadays because we know people aren’t going to come by shoes and clothes and stuff like that use buy in the 30′s‚ 40′s, and 50′s,” said Price.

Price said it might cost a little more money to renovate them, but it is well worth it.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.