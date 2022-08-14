Energy Alert
Deputies, AGFC agents searching for missing person

Search crews are combing a Lawrence County wilderness area, looking for a missing person.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Search crews are combing a Lawrence County wilderness area, looking for a missing person.

Sheriff Jeff Yates told Region 8 News that crews are “actively searching” for a person at the Shirey Bay Rainey Break WMA near Alicia.

Yates said the person—whom he did not identify—disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, in the area.

He said Arkansas Game and Fish Commission agents are assisting in the search.

