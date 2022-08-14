Energy Alert
Level 4 sex offender on the move again

A Level 4 sex offender who recently moved to Wynne has a new home address.
A Level 4 sex offender who recently moved to Wynne has a new home address.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Level 4 sex offender who recently moved to Wynne has a new home address.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday, Aug. 13, that Loretta Lynn Collett has taken up residence in the 14000-block of Promise Lane Road in Trumann.

This is her second change of address in 10 days.

On Aug. 4, Cross County Sheriff David West reported the 48-year-old convicted sex offender had registered her place of residence at the Days Inn, 1011 U.S. Highway 64 in Wynne.

According to online court records, in 2012, the Poinsett County prosecutor charged Collett, who lived in Trumann at the time, with the following:

  • Introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person
  • Transportation of minors for prohibited sexual conduct
  • Kidnapping
  • Engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct
  • Incest
  • Exposing a child to a chemical substance (methamphetamine)
  • Illegal use of a communication facility
  • First-degree child endangerment
  • Video voyeurism
  • Child endangerment

The following year Judge John Fogelman sentenced Collett to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after she pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault. The other charges were nolle prossed, according to court records.

