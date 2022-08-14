Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Rector man suffered serious injuries Saturday in a motorcycle crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 13 on West Outer Road, two miles south of Poplar Bluff in Butler County.

According to the crash report, 18-year-old Carter J. Crabtree was northbound when his 2004 Suzuki motorcycle ran off the road, struck a cable barrier, and overturned.

An ambulance transported Crabtree to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to the report, he was wearing a safety helmet.

