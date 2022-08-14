Energy Alert
SENSE OF SECURITY: Talking to your children after a tragedy

For many, it is not a matter of if but when a tragedy will happen, and talking to children during and after is critical.(WILX)
By Chris Carter
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For many, it is not a matter of if but when a tragedy will happen, and talking to children during and after is critical. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Center for Violence Prevention offers several tips to do so.

First, make sure to talk to your child about the event. During your conversation, reassure your children they are safe and to emphasize schools are generally safe.

You should also validate your child’s feelings. Explain all feelings are okay and let your child talk. Put things in perspective and let them express feelings the way they need. That can be through writing, music, play, or art.

Be patient. Children and teens don’t always know how to ask for help or to talk. Pay attention if you notice them spending extra time with you or if they seem to want to say something but don’t.

Observe your child after an event. Changes in behavior, appetite, and sleep patterns can indicate a level of anxiety or discomfort.

Limiting the viewing of events should also be a part of handling a traumatic event. Seeing things not developmentally appropriate can cause anxiety and confusion, particularly in young children.

It is important after an event to maintain a normal routine. This can reassure your child and help them maintain good physical and mental health.

Finally, seek help. As adults, we do not know all the answers, and sometimes helping our children can impact our health. It is important to get the help you need when you need it.

