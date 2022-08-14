Show invites everyone to prove they’ve got talent

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Spring River Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its annual talent show.

The Spring River’s Got Talent show is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Hardy Civic Center.

Ethan Barnes is an SRACC member, and he says everyone is welcome to attend the event.

“We invite everyone across North Central Arkansas to come up to Hardy on that Saturday afternoon,” he said. “We want you to come out and see all the wonderful artists we have in the area.”

Barnes says entries into the show are still being accepted, and those interested should contact the chamber.

He says events like these keep small businesses packed with visitors.

“We have a community here that thrives off of these nonprofit events,” he said. “It helps keep our chamber’s doors open so we can welcome new businesses to the area, so we can grow and help develop the Spring River area that we call home.”

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and children 5 and under get in free. Tickets can be purchased on the Chamber of Commerce’s website or purchased at the chamber’s office in Hardy.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.