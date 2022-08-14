Watermelon Festival returns for another year

HORNERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Hornersville started its annual Watermelon Festival years ago but stopped hosting it in the 1990′s.

Over the past two years, the city and community have been working tirelessly to bring the Watermelon Festival back in all its glory.

“I think people were reminiscing about the old days and they wanted to bring it back and it just kind of started and I think it’s growing every year,” said Terry Lee, mayor of Hornersville.

The day was packed full of activities for the whole family.

People showed up from surrounding communities to participate in the Wiffle ball tournament and the Cornhole tournament.

The stage was busy with local talent from all over northeast Arkansas and Missouri, including Mary Beth Byrd, who was a contestant on The Voice in 2019.

“We have the band here all day long, we have food craft vendors, and downtown we have the car show”, said Elisa Johnson, Festival staff director.

Leaders of the festival say it is important to keep the tradition going.

The festival brings in revenue for the businesses downtown and gives the next generation something to celebrate every year.

Burns Variety Store sits in the middle of Main Street.

The family-owned business had a line out of the door Saturday morning. The businesses in the downtown district were flooded with festival goers.

“There are people that come in from out of town and they go in the local businesses and it generates income,” said Lee.

The entire festival was funded by the community. Volunteers came out to set up booths and games for the children, and the local businesses pitched in what they could.

“It means a lot to me because I grew up here, and you know I always talk about the watermelon festival with my own kids, and we now pass it on to them,” said Johnson.

Lee said the festival will continue to grow year after year.

“This is not near as elaborate as it was then but I think it’s working that way,” he said.

