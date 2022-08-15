Energy Alert
$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Poplar Bluff

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A stop at a Poplar Bluff convenience store led to someone walking out with more than just a fistful of dollars.

The Missouri Lottery reported Monday that someone won $100,000.

The winner, who was not identified, bought a $5 “Fistful of $500″ scratchers ticket at Rick’s C-Store, 700 S. Highway 53.

The game offers only five $100,000 top prizes. According to Monday’s news release, there are just two more out there somewhere.

