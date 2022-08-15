Energy Alert
Arkansas football ranked #19 in AP Preseason Top 25

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks(KBTX)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Razorbacks are ranked No. 19 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday morning.

Arkansas is one of six SEC teams ranked in the AP’s preseason poll, along with No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 20 Kentucky and No. 21 Ole Miss.

The Hogs are ranked in both major preseason polls. Arkansas checked in at No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released one week ago.

Arkansas kicks off the season at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, against No. 23 Cincinnati on ESPN. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.

