Arkansas football ranked #19 in AP Preseason Top 25

The Razorbacks are ranked No. 19 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday morning.

Arkansas is one of six SEC teams ranked in the AP’s preseason poll, along with No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 20 Kentucky and No. 21 Ole Miss.

The Hogs are ranked in both major preseason polls. Arkansas checked in at No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released one week ago.

Arkansas kicks off the season at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, against No. 23 Cincinnati on ESPN. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.