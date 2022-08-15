Arkansas gas prices fall another 14 cents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas fell another 14 cents in the last week to $3.43 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, gas prices are 70.2 cents lower than they were a month ago and just 57.7 cents a gallon higher than last year.

The national average fell 9.9 cents last week to $3.92 a gallon. Diesel prices declined 14.8 cents in the previous week to an average of $5.27 a gallon.

It is the ninth straight week that prices have fallen; however, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says prices could go back up since wholesale gasoline prices bounced up 40 cents following a rebound in oil prices.

“That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week,” he said.

He added that some places, like the West Coast and the Rockies, could see prices continue to drift lower.

“I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated.”

