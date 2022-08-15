Arkansas State women’s soccer kicks off 2022 season this week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re getting even closer to Arkansas State football, volleyball, and women’s soccer.

The Beautiful Game kicks off on campus this week, women’s soccer aiming to add another trophy. Brian Dooley’s Red Wolves have won back to back Sun Belt regular season championships.

2022 starts with a interesting non-conference slate. A-State plays 6 of their first 7 games at home, the opener is Thursday at 4pm against UAPB. The Red Wolves will host UCA Sunday at 4pm.

2022 Arkansas State Women’s Soccer Schedule

Aug. 18 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 4:00 PM

Aug. 21 – Central Arkansas | 4:00 PM

Aug. 25 – Northwestern State | 2:00 PM

Aug. 28 – at Arkansas | 1:00 PM

Sept. 4 – Little Rock | 2:00 PM

Sept. 8 – Missouri State | 3:00 PM

Sept. 11 – Western Kentucky | 12:00 PM

Sept. 18 – at Texas State* | 12:00 PM

Sept. 22 – Marshall* | 3:00 PM

Sept. 25 – at Troy* | 1:00 PM

Oct. 2 – at Georgia Southern* | 11:00 AM

Oct. 6 – Louisiana* | 3:00 PM

Oct. 9 – at ULM* | 1:00 PM

Oct. 16 – Georgia State* | 12:00 PM

Oct. 20 – at Old Dominion* | 6:00 PM

Oct. 23 – Southern Miss* | 12:00 PM

Oct. 27 – South Alabama* | 3:00 PM

Oct. 31- Nov. 6 – Sun Belt Conference Tournament (Foley, Ala.)

* - Sun Belt Conference games

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.