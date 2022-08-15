Aug 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Humidity starts to be felt a little more today and early this week as highs continue to get close to or in the 90s. This added moisture to the air will help prime the atmosphere for showers and storms late Tuesday into Wednesday.

A shower could pop up Monday but chances aren’t impressive just yet. Rainfall could be heavy at times and continue to break down the drought.

Cooler and less humid air moves in behind the rain and nudges our temperatures below average. After the rain, we shouldn’t see the 90s return until possibly the weekend.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Jonesboro Police investigate a Sunday night shooting that sent one person to a hospital.

Chase Gage will give you an exclusive look at a first-of-its-kind command center inside a Region 8 school.

Jurnee Taylor and a health expert make a trip to the grocery store. They’ll share some tips on how to pick out healthy food for you and your family.

An Arkansas woman shares a touching story about the gift of life.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.