A birthday to stand out amongst the rest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Birthdays can start to blend the older we get, but this 106-birthday celebration will stand out for Bernice.

Bernice Turman’s birthday was Aug. 14, and it’s been 106 since she was born in 1916.

Many gathered to celebrate and honor her in a special way at Christian Valley Church.

Representatives Dwight Tosh, Brandt Smith, and Jack Ladyman, alongside Senator Dan Sullivan, presented Turman with a letter of proclamation and an Arkansas flag from the Arkansas General Assembly. Craighead County Judge Marvin Day joined the celebration to help with the presentation.

“Great birthday celebration today for an amazing lady,” said Tosh.

Bernice Turman being honored on her 106 birthday (Dwight Tosh)

