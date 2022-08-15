Energy Alert
Brother of former NFL player sought in fatal shooting at youth football game, police say

Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.
Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.(Source: Lancaster PD/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANCASTER, Texas (CNN) - An altercation between coaches at a youth football game in Texas led to a fatal shooting Saturday night.

The Lancaster Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Yaqub Salik Talib.

He’s the brother of Super Bowl champion Aqib Talib, who played for five teams over the course of 11 years in the NFL.

The shooting took place in Lancaster Community Park about 17 miles south of Dallas.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

