Farmers reaping benefits from recent rains

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After very little rain in June and July, Northeast Arkansas farmers are breathing a sigh of relief following recent downpours.

According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, rains in the last few weeks “comes at a time that is critical for many row crop farmers.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Survey reports about 25 percent of the state’s corn crop is mature. An estimated 60 percent of the corn crop is listed in good or excellent condition.

NASS also stated that 97 percent of the soybean crop is blooming, that’s a 2 percent increase over the 5-year average.

“Despite the weather conditions, only 7 percent of the state’s cotton crop is deemed in very poor condition, while 67 percent of the crop is classified as in good or excellent condition,” the report stated.

The news is a relief to farmers. Two weeks ago, parts of the state were in a severe or extreme drought.

“Craighead County, which sits in the middle of the Arkansas Delta, was in an extreme drought but heavy rains have now made it the only county in the state that is designated as normal from a precipitation accumulation perspective,” TB&P reported.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.