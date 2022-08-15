Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Farmers reaping benefits from recent rains

After very little rain in June and July, Northeast Arkansas farmers are breathing a sigh of...
After very little rain in June and July, Northeast Arkansas farmers are breathing a sigh of relief following recent downpours.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After very little rain in June and July, Northeast Arkansas farmers are breathing a sigh of relief following recent downpours.

According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, rains in the last few weeks “comes at a time that is critical for many row crop farmers.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Survey reports about 25 percent of the state’s corn crop is mature. An estimated 60 percent of the corn crop is listed in good or excellent condition.

NASS also stated that 97 percent of the soybean crop is blooming, that’s a 2 percent increase over the 5-year average.

“Despite the weather conditions, only 7 percent of the state’s cotton crop is deemed in very poor condition, while 67 percent of the crop is classified as in good or excellent condition,” the report stated.

The news is a relief to farmers. Two weeks ago, parts of the state were in a severe or extreme drought.

“Craighead County, which sits in the middle of the Arkansas Delta, was in an extreme drought but heavy rains have now made it the only county in the state that is designated as normal from a precipitation accumulation perspective,” TB&P reported.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search crews are combing a Lawrence County wilderness area, looking for a missing person.
Deputies, AGFC agents searching for missing boater
Police say a man shot Sunday night has died, now they’re searching for his killer.
Sunday night shooting now a homicide investigation
An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67.
1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash
A Level 4 sex offender who recently moved to Wynne has a new home address.
Level 4 sex offender on the move again
A Rector man suffered serious injuries Saturday in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

Latest News

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas fell another 14 cents in the last...
Arkansas gas prices fall another 14 cents
The Spring River Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its annual talent show.
Show invites everyone to prove they’ve got talent
The Spring River’s Got Talent show is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Hardy Civic Center.
Show invites everyone to prove they’ve got talent
The Cherokee Village Animal Control is at capacity, meaning they cannot accept any more animals...
Animal control center needs donations amid capacity troubles