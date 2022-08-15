Five Finger Death Punch tour stopping in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Five Finger Death Punch will be “Far from Home” when they play in North Little Rock later this year.

The heavy metal band, along with Brantley Gilbert, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $29.50 to $129.50 with an 8-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchase at the arena box office and at www.ticketmaster.com

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.