Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Five Finger Death Punch tour stopping in Arkansas

The heavy metal band, along with Brantley Gilbert, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26,...
The heavy metal band, along with Brantley Gilbert, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Simmons Bank Arena.(TRAVIS SHINN PHOTOGRAPHY | Travis Shinn)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Five Finger Death Punch will be “Far from Home” when they play in North Little Rock later this year.

The heavy metal band, along with Brantley Gilbert, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $29.50 to $129.50 with an 8-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchase at the arena box office and at www.ticketmaster.com

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search crews are combing a Lawrence County wilderness area, looking for a missing person.
Deputies, AGFC agents searching for missing boater
An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67.
1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash
A Level 4 sex offender who recently moved to Wynne has a new home address.
Level 4 sex offender on the move again
Police respond to shooting in Jonesboro
1 person injured in Sunday night shooting
A Rector man suffered serious injuries Saturday in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

Latest News

The Spring River Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its annual talent show.
Show invites everyone to prove they’ve got talent
The Spring River’s Got Talent show is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Hardy Civic Center.
Show invites everyone to prove they’ve got talent
Elvis Week kicking off at Graceland
Elvis week attract younger fans to mark the 45th anniversary of Elvis week
Elvis Week Attract Younger Fans to Mark the 45th Anniversary of Elvis Week
Elvis Week Attract Younger Fans to Mark the 45th Anniversary of Elvis Week