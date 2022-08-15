Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Frozen pizzas recalled for possible metal contamination

A food company is recalling its frozen pieces after reports were made of consumers finding...
A food company is recalling its frozen pieces after reports were made of consumers finding metal in them.(USDA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A food company is recalling its frozen pizzas for potentially containing “extraneous materials,” specifically metal, after consumer complaints were made, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is voluntarily recalling about 13,099 pounds of frozen meat pizzas that were produced on June 6, 2022.

The 33.5-ounce cartons containing “Home Run Inn Chicago’s premium pizzeria deluxe sausage classic pizza” have a “best by” date of 12/03/22.

The pizza products being recalled bear the establishment number “EST. 18498-A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA says the items were shipped to a distributor in Illinois before being distributed to retailers.

After receiving complaints from customers, the company notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service about the problem.

The USDA says there have not been any reports of injuries or sicknesses caused by these products. Anyone who may be concerned about injury or illness from the product is encouraged to contact a health care provider.

If you have any of these pizzas in your freezer, you are urged to not eat them and instead return them to the place of purchase or throw them away.

For more information, visit the USDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search crews are combing a Lawrence County wilderness area, looking for a missing person.
Deputies, AGFC agents searching for missing boater
Police say a man shot Sunday night has died, now they’re searching for his killer.
Sunday night shooting now a homicide investigation
An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67.
1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash
A Level 4 sex offender who recently moved to Wynne has a new home address.
Level 4 sex offender on the move again
A Rector man suffered serious injuries Saturday in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

Latest News

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
Anyone with crawling babies should stop using the swings immediately and put them in a place...
More than 2 million MamaRoos and RockaRoos recalled after reported death
FILE - R Kelly, 55, goes into Chicago federal court Monday already sentenced by a New York...
R Kelly jury selection underway for trial-fixing allegations
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Jury hears from key informant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot