Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Law enforcement to be active in Lawrence County roadwork

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement in Lawrence County said they would be out and about watching motorists in road work occurring in the county.

Last week, we told you ArDOT would perform roadwork on Highway 63 Spring River Bridge near Ravenden.

Ravenden Police Chief John Keding said drivers need to be aware as they travel through the area.

“Folks going through this area need to give themselves extra time. Need to reduce their speed, watch for backups in unexpected areas like hill crests and curves. Once you get into the construction zone, be aware of higher workers and construction equipment exiting and entering the construction zone.”

Chief Keding said the Ravenden Police Department would be watching for those who choose to break the law.

“Law enforcement will be looking for erratic driving, speeding, and cell phone violations in the construction zone while they are active.”

The work will cause one lane to be closed, making significant delays possible.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search crews are combing a Lawrence County wilderness area, looking for a missing person.
Deputies, AGFC agents searching for missing boater
Police say a man shot Sunday night has died, now they’re searching for his killer.
Sunday night shooting now a homicide investigation
An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67.
1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash
A Level 4 sex offender who recently moved to Wynne has a new home address.
Level 4 sex offender on the move again
A Rector man suffered serious injuries Saturday in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

Latest News

Teen in custody due to social media threat, school says
Bernice Turman with her birthday cake
A birthday to stand out amongst the rest
MPD responding to partial roof collapse at Cummings Elementary School
3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school
FBI locates sex trafficking victims across the Midwest