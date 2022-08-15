Law enforcement to be active in Lawrence County roadwork

RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement in Lawrence County said they would be out and about watching motorists in road work occurring in the county.

Last week, we told you ArDOT would perform roadwork on Highway 63 Spring River Bridge near Ravenden.

Ravenden Police Chief John Keding said drivers need to be aware as they travel through the area.

“Folks going through this area need to give themselves extra time. Need to reduce their speed, watch for backups in unexpected areas like hill crests and curves. Once you get into the construction zone, be aware of higher workers and construction equipment exiting and entering the construction zone.”

Chief Keding said the Ravenden Police Department would be watching for those who choose to break the law.

“Law enforcement will be looking for erratic driving, speeding, and cell phone violations in the construction zone while they are active.”

The work will cause one lane to be closed, making significant delays possible.

