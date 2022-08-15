Storms Increase Tuesday and Tuesday Night

Humidity starts to be felt a little more today and early this week as highs continue to get close to or in the 90s. This added moisture to the air will help prime the atmosphere for showers and storms late Tuesday into Wednesday. A shower could pop up today but chances aren’t impressive just yet. Rainfall could be heavy at times and continue to break down the drought. Cooler and less humid air moves in behind the rain and nudges our temperatures below average. After the rain, we shouldn’t see the 90s return until possibly the weekend.

