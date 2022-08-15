Energy Alert
Teen in custody due to social media threat, school says

(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Riverside High School student was taken into police custody after a threat on social media.

According to Riverside Public Schools, a picture of what looked to be a 9mm handgun was posted on Snapchat with “School Ready” typed under it.

The 16-year-old male student who the school said posted the photograph went to school Monday morning but checked out at lunch.

The school said a community member notified the school around 3 p.m. about the post.

Staff found that the student was no longer on campus, and law enforcement was called.

Law enforcement took the teen into custody sometime after they were made aware of the post.

They determined a pellet gun was what had been pictured on Snapchat, the school said.

“We have no reason to believe that any students or staff were in any direct danger today,” said school officials. “We hate that such a foolish act has tarnished what was a great first day back to school for Riverside students and staff.”

