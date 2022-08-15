Energy Alert
Three-year-old from Carthage dies in Springfield hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - A three-year-old girl from Carthage, Missouri has died in a Springfield hospital after she was found unresponsive in a car on Friday.

According to Lieutenant Miller with Carthage Police Department, the child was found unresponsive in a car in the 100 block of North Maple street Friday afternoon.

She was taken to a hospital in Joplin, then flown to a Springfield hospital for more intensive care. Lt. Miller says the girl died on Saturday.

No arrests have been made at this time. The incident is still under investigation.

