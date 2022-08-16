Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

5-year-old boy loses part of leg, hand in lawn mower accident

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, Wyatt lost his left leg below the knee and...
According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, Wyatt lost his left leg below the knee and half of his left hand after multiple surgeries.(GoFundMe)
By Patrick Phillips and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONNEAU, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy in South Carolina lost part of his leg and part of his hand in a lawn mower accident.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the home Saturday afternoon.

The boy’s parents told deputies their son was playing in the backyard while his father was cutting the grass. The incident report states the child’s mother said the boy was playing in the yard and had “come out of nowhere” just before the accident.

No foul play is suspected, officials said.

The child was flown by helicopter to MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital for treatment of serious injuries to his left leg and left hand.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, the boy lost his left leg below the knee and half of his left hand after multiple surgeries.

The boy’s mom, Lorena Carr, said in a GoFundMe update that her son has a long road to recovery, but they are staying hopeful.

“Wyatt has a long road ahead of him and still several surgeries. He’s going to be at the hospital for 2 weeks but we know how resilient he is and he WILL bounce back without a doubt,” she wrote.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man shot Sunday night has died, now they’re searching for his killer.
Sunday night shooting now a homicide investigation
Teen in custody due to social media threat, school says
Search crews are combing a Lawrence County wilderness area, looking for a missing person.
Deputies, AGFC agents searching for missing boater
Scene of shooting at Methodist North Hospital
6 people hospitalized after shooting near Methodist North Hospital
The command center will be staffed any time school is in session.
School district launches command center to enhance safety

Latest News

FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce
FILE - Sidney Powell is shown in this undated file photo. A report by the Washington Post said...
Trump allies arranged the copying of voting machine data from battleground states, report says
Ravenden Police Chief John Keding confirmed a person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash...
1 dead following Highway 63 crash, traffic still backed up
An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy puts his mullet up against the competition.
'Mullet Boy' competes in top 25 USA Mullet Championship finals