Armed standoff underway in Poinsett County

A man with a gun is holding sheriff’s deputies at bay in Poinsett County.
A man with a gun is holding sheriff's deputies at bay in Poinsett County.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man with a gun is holding sheriff’s deputies at bay in Poinsett County.

Sheriff Kevin Molder said the standoff started around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on Dawson Lane east of Harrisburg.

Molder said the initial call came in as an aggravated assault.

Region 8 News has a reporter on the way to the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

