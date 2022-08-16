Armed standoff underway in Poinsett County

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man with a gun is holding sheriff’s deputies at bay in Poinsett County.

Sheriff Kevin Molder said the standoff started around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on Dawson Lane east of Harrisburg.

Molder said the initial call came in as an aggravated assault.

Region 8 News has a reporter on the way to the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

