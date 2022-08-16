Aug 16: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Rain chances increase Tuesday as a disturbance moves through with northwest flow. The first round is expected this morning as it clips parts of Region 8. Southeast Missouri, the Bootheel, and a few of our northeast Arkansas counties have the best chance for rain at first.

We’ll get a break only for chances to return Tuesday night into Wednesday. Round of rain into Wednesday morning will be the best and heaviest chance for rain.

Wednesday morning drive looks pretty rainy across Region 8 with at least 1″ of rainfall expected in most spots. Temperatures should stay in the 70s thanks to clouds and the rain-cooled air. After the rain, the rest of the week looks less humid and pretty nice feeling mornings until the weekend.

News Headlines

Multiple people were injured overnight after a shooting at a Memphis hospital.

Police say a man shot Sunday night has died, now they’re searching for his killer.

During an enforcement campaign conducted over the past two weeks, the FBI and its Arkansas law enforcement partners identified and located 84 minor victims and rescued 37 actively missing children in a human trafficking operation dubbed “Operation Cross County XII.”

Some Arkansas parents feel more SRO’s is not the best or only solution to address school safety.

