Crash shuts down traffic in Sharp County

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHARP CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A crash will slow down your morning commute if you travel through parts of Sharp County.

A multiple vehicle wreck shuts down parts of U.S. Hwy 63 outside of Ravenden.
A multiple vehicle wreck shuts down parts of U.S. Hwy 63 outside of Ravenden.(Ardot.com)

According to ArDOT, a multiple vehicle crash one mile northwest of State Highway 90 has shut down both lanes of U.S. Hwy 63.

This is about four miles northwest of Imboden.

No information was given on injuries at this time.

Please use caution if traveling through this area and consider an alternate route.

