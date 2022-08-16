Energy Alert
Earle alum Gerry Bohanon named USF starting quarterback

Earle native Gerry Bohanon was named USF starting QB on Monday.
Earle native Gerry Bohanon was named USF starting QB on Monday.(Source: USF Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (KAIT) - A NEA native earned another opportunity to be a FBS starting quarterback.

South Florida named Gerry Bohanon as QB1 for the season opener. Bohanon was in a fall camp competition with 2021 starter Timmy McClain. Gerry landed with the Bulls in the offseason via the transfer portal. He’s one of 35 QBs on the Davey O’Brien Award watch list.

Bohanon had a breakout 2021 campaign with Baylor. He threw for 2,200 yards and 18 touchdowns, plus rushed for 323 yards and 9 more scores. Bohanon was part of the Bears run to a Big 12 title and a victory in the Sugar Bowl.

Now he’ll be under center for USF. The Bulls play in the American Athletic Conference. Their season opener is September 3rd at home vs. BYU.

