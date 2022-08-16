Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids

Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative focused on child sex and human trafficking. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 80 children were recovered in a child sex trafficking crackdown by the FBI.

Authorities say agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative dubbed “Operation Cross Country” in August. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.

The initiative focused on finding victims of sex trafficking and arresting those involved in both child sex and human trafficking.

The average age of the children recovered is around 15 years old. The youngest victim is just 11.

“The Justice Department is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the insidious crimes of human trafficking that devastate survivors and their families,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a press release.

Officials also say they’ve identified or arrested 85 suspects “of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Search crews are combing a Lawrence County wilderness area, looking for a missing person.
Deputies, AGFC agents searching for missing boater
Police say a man shot Sunday night has died, now they’re searching for his killer.
Sunday night shooting now a homicide investigation
A Level 4 sex offender who recently moved to Wynne has a new home address.
Level 4 sex offender on the move again
An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67.
1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash
A Rector man suffered serious injuries Saturday in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

Latest News

Red Wolves kick off 2022 season this week.
Arkansas State women’s soccer kicks off 2022 season this week
Pioneers look to return to the state playoffs
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Batesville
Southerners moving up to 5A East
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Southside
Newport head football coach
FFN Extra: Brian Reardon previews 2022 Newport season