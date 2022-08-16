Macey Putt named Preseason All-SBC, A-State volleyball picked 5th in SBC West

The Sun Belt Conference unveiled its 2022 preseason honors on Tuesday with Arkansas State volleyball senior Macey Putt tabbed to the Preseason All-Conference team and the Red Wolves picked to finish fifth in the league’s West Division.

Putt, a 2021 First Team All-SBC selection, led the league in kills (485), kills per set (4.25), points (535.5) and points per set (4.70) in 2021. Her kills total was the third-most by an A-State player in a single season in the current 25-point rally-scoring era. She also posted the second-most attacks (1,459) and kills per set (4.25) by a Red Wolf.

She played in all 29 matches last season, tallying 10 or more kills in all but three contests, including 10 with 20 or more. Putt registered 13 double-doubles and 14 outings with 10 or more digs.

The Ozark, Mo., native enters her fifth and final season at A-State with 1,204 career kills, needing just 62 to tie Susanne Snipes (1997-2000) for 10th all-time in program history. She is currently fifth in school history in total attacks (3,695) and seventh in kills per set (3.27).

Arkansas State garnered 39 points to rank fifth in the West Division in the preseason coaches poll, ahead of new conference mate Southern Miss and ULM. 2021 conference champion South Alabama was picked first in the division with a league-most 92 points and eight first-place votes. Coastal Carolina and James Madison topped the East Division with 90 points apiece, while earning seven and six first-place votes, respectively.

A-State hosts the Scarlet-Black intrasquad scrimmage at 5 p.m. Saturday inside First National Bank Arena. Admission through the yellow entrance is free. The Red Wolves then open the 2022 campaign with the A-State Invitational, hosting Little Rock, Mississippi Valley State and Saint Louis on August 26-27.

