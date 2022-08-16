Energy Alert
Multiple people shot at Methodist North Hospital, police say

Memphis Police Department confirms the shooting happened at Methodist North Hospital at 12:47 a.m. Tuesday.
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple people were injured overnight after a shooting at a Memphis hospital.

Memphis Police Department confirms the shooting happened at Methodist North Hospital on Covington Pike around 12:47 a.m. Tuesday. It is unclear if it happened inside or outside the hospital.

Dispatch also could not specify how many victims were shot.

We are on the scene working to learn more information.

No suspect information is available at this time.

