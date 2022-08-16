Multiple people shot at Methodist North Hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple people were injured overnight after a shooting at a Memphis hospital.

Memphis Police Department confirms the shooting happened at Methodist North Hospital on Covington Pike around 12:47 a.m. Tuesday. It is unclear if it happened inside or outside the hospital.

Dispatch also could not specify how many victims were shot.

We are on the scene working to learn more information.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.