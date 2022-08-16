Energy Alert
New way to ride around Jonesboro coming soon

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Public transportation in Jonesboro is going to have a new style, as the city will be introducing five hybrid trolleys into their JET transportation fleet.

The low-emission trolleys were made possible by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver said this was something he thought would be perfect for the city.

“Trolleys were accepted in a lot of other communities, we liked the look, and we can create our type of ambiance with our own trolleys,” he said.

Copenhaver stressed not only is he excited about the look, but he feels like everything they have to offer makes the project a can’t miss.

“It addresses our needs as well because we need more efficient, more affordable, and more user-friendly vehicles,” he said.

Copenhaver added the spot he is most excited about is the trolley route from Arkansas State University all the way downtown.

The city with faze out their older buses for the trolleys and hopes to have the new look buses on the road in Jan. 2023.

